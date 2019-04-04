Susan CooneApril 1, 1947 - April 1, 2019Susan Seureau Coone, of Waco, Texas, passed away at the age of 72 on April 1, 2019, from this life into her eternal life. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco TX 76706. No visitation is scheduled at this time. All services are under the direction of Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.She was born on April 1, 1947, in Galveston, Texas, to Lawrence and Edna Seureau. After high school she went on to attend and graduate from Sam Houston State University. She worked at the Methodist Children's Home for 23 years in Waco, and then was a Nursing Home Administrator for 10 years in LaGrange, Texas. Also, she owned Christmas shops in various locations for 30 years.Susan was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, who loved the Lord. She loved shopping, traveling, spending time with her family and friends and entertaining.She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Seureau.Susan is survived by her son, Sheldon Coone and daughter-in-law, Ashley Coone, and grandson, Braxton Coone, of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Shannon Coyle and son-in-law, Michael Coyle, and grandchildren, Austin and Bailey Coyle, of Frisco, Texas.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Susan Seureau Coone at www.alz.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
