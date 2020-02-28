Sheron D. CookNov. 4, 1945 - Feb. 26, 2020Sheron (Sherry) D. Cook, 74, of Lorena, Texas, was called home by the Lord peacefully in her home Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday February 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with the Rev. Brandon Frenzel officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.Sherry was born on November 4, 1945, in North Hampton, England, to Thomas and Margaret Davis. On August 11, 1973, she married her husband of 46 years, Wilbur L. Cook. Sherry lived a life devoted to her family. She worked for Baylor University at Moody Memorial Library for 37 years, retiring in 2011.She was an avid reader, spending many nights reading novels after everyone had gone to bed. Reading gave her a large vocabulary, which she would call upon during mad games of Scrabble. She loved a good mystery and researched family genealogy as a personal mystery. Sherry enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. Sherry also enjoyed time as a member of the Lorena Woman's Club. She also had a very impressive collection of Santa Claus figurines and ornaments to make the Christmas season bright.Sherry was loyal, devoted, and caring. She did not always play by the rules just to make people happy or because it was expected. She chose her beliefs based on what is right, fair, and good.Sherry was preceded in death by her father Thomas P. Davis, and her mother Margaret F. Waterman. She is survived by her husband Wilbur of Lorena; her son, David Carr of Garland; son Nicholas Cook and wife, Hallie, of Waco, her brother, Bill Davis of Providence, KY; sister Deanne Schilling of Jacksonville, FL; and her "blueberry eyes" granddaughter, Ruth Cook, who became her world. Her eyes would sparkle when Ruth was around, even in her final days. Sherry also had many nieces and nephews that she loved.Sherry was the culmination of all of her experiences, a complete person, whose light will be missed in this world.The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice and her nurses Lawrence, Julie, and Karen for taking excellent loving care of her.Online guest book at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
