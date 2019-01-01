Kenneth Lee CookNov. 9, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2018Kenneth Lee Cook went to his Heavenly home Saturday, December 29, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Sandifer and Rev. Marvin Wittenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Kenneth was born November 9, 1933, in Ross, Texas, to Phillip Alton Cook and Ruby Lee Cook. He served in the Air Force, then worked for the state and the city. He was a member and deacon of Beacon Hill Baptist Church, and loved his church family.He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Wayne; and his brothers, Jerry and Clifford.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Anna Marie Sandifer Cook of Crawford, Texas; his son Dennis and wife, Donna; his brothers, Mickey Phillip, Stanley, Leslie, and Paul; and sister, Pat. He has five grandchildren, Adam, Jamie, Julie, Heather, and Justin; 12 great-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren. He helped raise two of his great-grandchildren, Dameon and Lilly.Pallbearers are Adam, Justin and Dameon Cook, Owen Defoor, Cecil and Bryan George, Tracey Wallace, Larry Pyburn and Troy Bailey.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
