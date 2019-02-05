Elmer Lee CookJuly 30, 1930 - Feb. 2, 2019Elmer Lee Cook, 88, passed away Saturday February 2, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with The Rev. Billy Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the funeral home.Elmer was born July 30, 1930, in Waco to Aquilar and Lois (Hill) Cook. He grew up in Waco and attended La Vega Schools, He served in the Army post WWII and was a Senior Superintendent over maintenance at the Waco Veterans Hospital until retiring with over 30 years of service. Elmer loved everyone he met and wanted to help anyone who needed it. But his greatest joy was taking in stray animals and caring for them.He was preceded in death by his wife, Rev. Lois Maurine Cook on July 19, 1991; daughter, Diana Ruth Cook; and step-daughter, Rebecca Carter.Survivors include his step-daughter, Martha Martin and husband, Kenneth; son, Stephen L. Cook and wife, Sharon; daughter, Julia Lowe and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Stephen Cook Jr., Rhonda Mitschke and husband, John, Christopher Cook, Krystal Price and husband, Vernon, Cody Lowe, Rowdy Royal, Joseph Royal, Amanda Royal, Robin Stinson and husband, David, Kevin Martin and wife, Jeanie and Michael Martin; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Valerie Ferrucci.Pallbearers will be Rowdy Royal, Joseph Royal, Cody Lowe, Stephen Cook Jr., Cole Mitschke and John Mitschke.Honorary pallbearers will be, John Ferrucci, Cody Bowden and Kevin Martin.Following the services the family invites everyone to join them at the Church of the Redeemed at 4300 Orchard Ln. Waco, TX 76705 and bring your favorite dish.The family request any memorials be made to the Waco Humane Society.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
