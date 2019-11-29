Darrell CookOct. 19, 1953 - Nov. 16, 2019Darrell D. Cook passed away November 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C., where he lived for 37 years. Service will be at 11:30 am, Sat., Nov. 30, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. W.H. LittlesSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
