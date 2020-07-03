Alan Cook
May 14, 1937 - June 29, 2020
Dr. Alan Cook, 83, beloved father and inspiring professor, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 29, 2020. Alan graduated from Waco High in 1955, B.B.A., Baylor University 1959, M.S. Economics 1963 ibid, Ph.D. University of Arkansas in Economics.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Cook; his mother, Edna Cook; and his sister, Bette Cook.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Cook; his children, Cynthia, Stephen and Robert Cook; as well as his grandchildren, Kyle Cook, Ryan and Reagan Cook and Scott and Stephanie Cook. In addition, he is survived by his niece and nephew, Maribeth Kramer and Farrington Kramer. Alan leaves a legacy in the family and friends who loved him, as well as the students he inspired.
He changed many lives for the better as a professor of International Economics and Finance at Baylor University for over 34 years. Prior to Baylor he taught at Hendrix College and Lamar University. His vision of academia was to ignite a passion in his students, teach them critical thinking skills, then to connect them to the people and companies that would allow them to use that passion to improve the world around them. He will be missed by all.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a small private graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery on July 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Alan via https://www.baylor.edu/give/ (search for Hankamer Business School, Finance/Insurance/Real Estate, Finance Excellence Fund), or mail to Baylor University Gift Processing, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, TX 76798-7050, Memo line: FIN Excel Fund, Alan Cook. Sign the Guest Book and watch his Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
