Ruben ContrerasSept. 23, 1957 - Dec. 18, 2019Ruben Contreras, 62, of Waco, passed away December 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco, Texas, with Pastor Irie Cuevas officiating. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel.He was born on September 23, 1957, in Waco, Texas, to Jesse and Esther (Nino) Contreras. He graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, Texas in 1976 and went on to receive an Associates Degree in Management Development from McLennan Community College.Ruben managed and operated Jesse's Tortilla Factory location #2 in Temple, Texas from the Mid 1980's to the mid 1990's.His favorite past time and hobby was to "collect things" …. LOTS of things and loved sharing the things he collected with others. Ruben didn't have much, but what he did have he always wanted to share with others. He was quick to give his last dollar even if it left him in a bind. His memory was excellent, he had a great sense of humor and a quick wit about him. Ruben insisted on doing things his way regardless of how long it took. He didn't watch a lot of TV, but loved listening to classic rock n' roll.Ruben was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Contreras; paternal and maternal grandparents; and a great-nephew, Justin Guerra. He is survived by his mother, Esther Contreras; five sisters, Gloria Contreras, Alicia Rodriguez and husband, Santos, Sr., Yolanda Perales and husband, Ernest, Sr., Olga "Lulu" Gradel and husband, David, and Sarah Wiggins and husband, Steve, all of Waco, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM
Grace Gardens Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, Texas 76712
