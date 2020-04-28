Esther Contreras
Oct. 20, 1927 - April 26, 2020
Esther Niño Contreras was born October 20, 1927, in Caldwell, Texas, to Magdaleno and Hermelinda Nino. She was the third born of eight daughters. Growing up, she attended Waco Schools.
On November 14, 1946, Esther married Jesse Contreras. They remained married for 42 years until his untimely death in February 1989. They were blessed with six children. They started their family business, Jesse's Tortilla Factory, in 1957. Their hard work and dedication solidified their small business as the Waco staple we all know and love today. Esther also worked at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital for a number of years. After retirement, she later returned to Hillcrest as a volunteer.
She was an active and faithful member of First Spanish Assembly of God Church. She carried the love and light of the Lord in her heart everywhere she went.
While on Earth, she always enjoyed working at the tortilla factory along side her family. She also loved singing, working in the yard, ceramics, picking pecans, making confetti eggs for Easter, floral design, cooking and spending time with her grandkids.
Esther is greatly loved and will be sorely missed. The family takes much comfort in knowing she is dancing and rejoicing with her heavenly father and the loved ones who have gone before her. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse; son, Rueben; great-grandson, Justin; sisters, Maggie, Sarah, Eva and Dolores.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Contreras, Alicia Rodriguez and husband, Santos Sr., Yolanda Perales and husband, Ernest Sr., Olga (Lulu) Gradel and husband, David, and Sara Wiggins and husband, Steve; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca, Lidia and Janette; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Sandra, Connie, Jose, Shaniqua and Sherry of Baylor Scott and White Hospice. We would also like to thank our special caregiver, Carmen, for all the love and care you've show to our mom!
Please view the video tribute and sign the guestbook, available at GraceGardensfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.