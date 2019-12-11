Edwin ConradMarch 17, 1923 - December 8, 2019Edwin Paul Conrad, 96, of Clifton, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lutheran Sunset Ministries. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Zion United Church at Womack. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

