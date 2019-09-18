Virginia Elizabeth ConolyApril 14, 1921 - September 15, 2019Virginia Elizabeth Conoly, 98, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was born on April 14, 1921.Please visit www.sparkman-crane.com for extended obituary and service information.Sparkman Crane Funeral Home214-327-8291Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

