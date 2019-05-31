Mary Sue ConnerMarch 26, 1941 - May 21, 2019Mary Sue Conner of Waco, passed away surrounded by family on May 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 1, at Life Cathedral Worship Center. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Born in Hillsboro, TX to Tema and Ella (Viewins) Conner on March 26, 1941. This shy, skinny, third child was educated in Waco "colored" schools and was baptized at an early age by Rev. H.K. Ross at St. John's Baptist Church. With a spiritual and praying mama in her corner, Mary found her way back to Christ when she accepted the gift of salvation on March 26, 1978 (also her 37th birthday) at First Pentecostal Church of God in Christ on North 11t h St. The church was under the leadership of Bishop A. LaDell Thomas. Mary was a faithful member and served the church in a variety of functions, eventually honored to have the position of Usher Board President at Life Cathedral Worship Center under the leadership of Superintendent Richard Thomas, Sr. Before she was incapacitated by her illness, Mary's time and energy revolved around her spiritual life in the Church of God in Christ denomination, her O magazines, Oprah's talk show, keeping up on the latest goings-on in the lives of her children and grandchildren and her beloved Mavericks (both she and Dirk retired this year).Mary was preceded in death by her father (1948), her mother (1998), an infant daughter, Sherry Brown (1961); her older brother, Lonnie Conner (2010); two sisters, Linda Ivry (2012) and Norma "Ruth" Jackson (2012), as well as two ex-husbands.Mary is survived by three sisters, LeAnna "Shorty" Smith (Waco), Jenell "Ginger" Winston (Waco), Joann Sunset "TwoBits" Proctor (Alexandria, LA); and her younger, brother David "Dearboy" Conner (Waco). Also mourning their loss, but rejoicing in Mary's transition to be with God are her sister-in-Christ, Mother Jewel Mitchell (Waco); Mary's last surviving aunt, Myrtle Viewins (Spencer, OK); and Mary's four living children, Deborah Conner (Irving, TX), James "Buttercup" Conner (Waco), Freddie Conner (Ranger, TX) and Lorraine Johnson (Waco). Eleven grandchildren: DeAnna Conner (Austin, TX), David Miller (Las Vegas, NV), Gene Rivers (CeCe) (Waco), Antoinette Miller (Pflugerville, TX), Justin Rivers (Kennedy, TX), Kimberly Williams (Austin, TX) Desiree' Miller (DeSoto, TX) Alex Conner (Odessa, TX), Drake Conner (Ranger, TX), McKayla Jimmerson (Ranger, TX) and Jacob Conner (Irving, TX) have gained another guardian angel. Mary was also blessed to live long enough to share time and memories with seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa Miller (Las Vegas, NV), Austin Miller (Pflugerville, TX), David John Anthony, Ava and Devin Miller (New Braunfels, TX) and Caih and Caidence Brice (DeSoto, TX). Mary's cousins, host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews join the rest of the family in celebrating Mary's family reunion in Heaven.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
