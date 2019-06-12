Gene Richard ConnerNov. 2, 1935 - June 8, 2019Gene Conner, 83, of Robinson, was born November 2, 1935 at home on The Wright Place, in Longview, TX, to parents, Roy Lee Conner Sr. and Margaret Bertha Walker, and passed away at home with his son, Richard, and grandson, Garrett, by his side, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E. Stegall Drive, Robinson, Texas. Gene attended Waco Tech High and worked at Genham's Drug before and after school where he would open the drug store and even compound drugs for the pharmacist. After his father passed away, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 16 (although the Navy thought that he was older) in December of 1951. He was first assigned to the USS Pine Island. He left the Navy the first time in 1961 and returned to Waco where he met Linda Darlene Buckner while they both worked at the First National Bank of Waco and they married on December 29, 1962, and had a son Richard Lee Conner.He re-enlisted in the Navy in 1964 where he served aboard the USS Niagara Falls. He was later stationed on NAS Midway Island in the Pacific as a senior enlisted with the highest security clearance on the island, where he was able to be accompanied by his wife and son. He ended his Naval career as a Chief Petty Officer, with the Naval Justice Center at NAS Corpus Christi Texas, where he retired and moved his family to Robinson, Texas. Gene became a man at the age of 15 and from that point on carried the responsibilities of an adult. And strived to do nothing but the best every time. He was incredibly devoted to his wife Darlene and son Richard and grandson Garrett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Darlene Conner; mother, Bertha Conner; father, Roy lee Conner Sr.; brothers, Roy lee Conner Jr., and Homer Conner; sisters, Jewel (Conner) Donaghe, and Joyce (Conner) Thomas. He is survived by his son, Richard Conner; grandson, Garrett Conner; son, Gene Hurley; and numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
