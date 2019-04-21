Aubrey F. ConnerDec. 11, 1937 - April 9, 2019Aubrey Felton Conner was born December 11, 1937 in San Saba, TX to Arvin Felton and Faye Curb Conner. He passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at St. Catherine's in Waco, TX, at the age of 81, from effects on his autonomic nervous system due to Parkinson's. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Waco Memorial Park.Due to World War II, the family moved from ranching life to follow Arvin's work, both as a civilian in airplane plants and active duty Marines. The family came to Waco in 1951 where they built several hundred small frame houses in the 50's and early 60's under the name of A F Conner and Sons. During the downturn of house building in the early 60's, the family turned to construction of rural community water systems throughout the state. Later after Arvin's health failed due to Parkinson's, Aubrey used his degree in personnel management from Baylor, at both Central Texas Iron Works and Gulf States Paper before his health, too, failed.Aubrey graduated from Waco High in 1956. He was on the first Waco Tribune Super Centex football team, the Texas All-State football team, sang bass in All-State Choir. He played football one semester for Texas Tech when he suffered a career ending knee injury. He then joined the Marines, earning platoon guide. After reinjuring his knee, he could not qualify for pilot training, so he took an early honorable discharge. He came back to Waco to complete his education at Baylor. It was there he met Janice Brown and they married in 1961 and followed the construction for several years. After the boys came along, they settled in Waco. Sue joined the family and there were 3 kids in 3 different schools for a couple of years as Janice worked as a nurse at Hillcrest Hospital. Aubrey and the family became active in many civic, church and school organizations – Northern Little League, Waco Christian School, Reicher Catholic Athletics, 4-H, Crestview and Lake Shore Churches of Christ, Rotary, Toastmasters, Texas Assn. of Business, Republican Party, and the National Rifle Association to name a few.Aubrey was a quiet, reflective man who didn't mince words. He was well respected for the moral principles and work ethics instilled in him by his parents. He enjoyed the outdoors, reflective music and reading and caring for his smooth fox terriers. Over the years his life was influenced in various ways by many special people: Tommy Blackburn, Norman Denney, Dr. Clint Chambers, Kyle Connally, Clay Connally and now deceased, Priscilla Connally Alldredge.Preceding him in death were his parents, Arvin and Faye; and his in-laws, J.B. and Martha Brown.Survivors include his wife, Janice Brown Conner; children, Byron and Pam Conner, Clint and Kristi Conner, and Sue and Ron Eberhardt; brother, Dean Conner and wife, Bernita; brothers-in-law, Ben Brown and wife, Elizabeth and Elbert Brown and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Ethan, and Eamon Conner, Nicole Eberhardt, and Allison Simpson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Special thanks to Ron and Jan Oden, Robyn and Wilson Tarver, Don Anderton, and Janeth Elbert for their love and support over many years. Also special thanks to nephew, Chris Conner for his help the past few years with Aubrey and "Mamaw", and thanks to Dr. Michael Soileau, to Dr. Darryl Pietsch, Mark Roberts, P.A., and all the many nurses, therapists, and staff at St. Catherine's as they took loving care of Aubrey in his final six months.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.