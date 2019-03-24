Rickey ConnawayJune 19, 1949 - March 17, 2019Rickey L. Connaway, 69, of Waco, passed away Sunday in a Temple hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later date.Rickey graduated from Midway High School and later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in architecture. He worked as a supervisor in highway construction using his architecture degree for more than 20 plus years. Rickey was an avid outdoors man with a huge heart and always willing to help anyone and treated them as family. One of his favorite hobbies was bowling where he scored countless 300 games. Rickey and his dad owned Connaways Trim Shop.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia Connaway; sister, Billie Lucille Connaway; brother, Mickey Sherrill Connaway.Rickey is survived by his daughter, Kristen Dunn and her partner, Trish Geraghty; and grandson, Scott, all of Arizona.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or to Western Heights Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
