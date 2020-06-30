Robert Kelly Connally

March 8, 1933 - June 28, 2020

Robert Kelly Connally, 87, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Robinson. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Rosemound Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating.

Kelly was born March 8, 1933, in Waco, and lived with his parents Carl and Hortense Diver in Bellmead, where he got his first job shining shoes. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1951, and was soon enlisted into the US Army where he served in the Korean War.

In 1955, Kelly met the love of his life, Barbara Alice Birkes, and they married on June 18, 1955. For over 30 years, he worked at General Tire and Rubber Co. before working at M&M Mars. He then retired to enjoy his farm, raising cattle, and spending time with his family. Kelly never met a stranger, was a good friend, and provided well for his family.

Kelly was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Agnes Temples; son-in-law, Mark VanZandt; and grandson, Mark VanZandt Jr. Survivors include his children, Bryan Connally and wife, Jane, of Frost, Darrell Connally of Robinson, and Carla VanZandt of Mart; his brother, Carl Diver and wife, Barbara, of Omaha, NE; his sister, Gloria Lewis of Waco; his grandchildren, Misty Green, Parker Connally, Harrison Connally, Kellie Rae VanZandt, Garrett Connally, Tanner Connally, Hannah Connally; and seven great-grandchildren.

To our Dad, Papaw, and Friend, you will be missed by your family and the numerous friends and coworkers that have been touched by your tremendous heart and fierce love.

Service information

Jun 30
Visitation
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 1
Service
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
10:00AM
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

