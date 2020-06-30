Robert Kelly Connally
March 8, 1933 - June 28, 2020
Robert Kelly Connally, 87, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Robinson. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Rosemound Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating.
Kelly was born March 8, 1933, in Waco, and lived with his parents Carl and Hortense Diver in Bellmead, where he got his first job shining shoes. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1951, and was soon enlisted into the US Army where he served in the Korean War.
In 1955, Kelly met the love of his life, Barbara Alice Birkes, and they married on June 18, 1955. For over 30 years, he worked at General Tire and Rubber Co. before working at M&M Mars. He then retired to enjoy his farm, raising cattle, and spending time with his family. Kelly never met a stranger, was a good friend, and provided well for his family.
Kelly was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Agnes Temples; son-in-law, Mark VanZandt; and grandson, Mark VanZandt Jr. Survivors include his children, Bryan Connally and wife, Jane, of Frost, Darrell Connally of Robinson, and Carla VanZandt of Mart; his brother, Carl Diver and wife, Barbara, of Omaha, NE; his sister, Gloria Lewis of Waco; his grandchildren, Misty Green, Parker Connally, Harrison Connally, Kellie Rae VanZandt, Garrett Connally, Tanner Connally, Hannah Connally; and seven great-grandchildren.
To our Dad, Papaw, and Friend, you will be missed by your family and the numerous friends and coworkers that have been touched by your tremendous heart and fierce love.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.