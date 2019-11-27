Harold Bruce ConineApril 12, 1958 - Nov. 12, 2019Harold "Bruce" Conine, 61, passed peacefully in his home in New Braunfels, Texas, on November 12, 2019. Bruce was born in Albany, Georgia, to William Burton Conine and Francis Elizabeth McCoy. He was a 1976 graduate of Waco High School and then went on to Texas Tech University where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.He was a resident of Waco for over 30 years where he raised his beloved family. His most joyful days were spent at the baseball field, track meets, and the occasional dance recital. His children were his pride and joy and kept him on his toes. He was an avid Texas Longhorn and Dallas Cowboy fan and was always able to muster up enough energy to yell at the TV, even in his last days.Bruce's legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren: Brandon and Maura Conine of Cincinnati, Ohio; Brady Conine of Rochester, New York; Brittney and Bryce Duke of New Braunfels, Texas; and Kelsey Conine and Jason Wood of Leadville, Colorado. He was a proud grandfather to his five grandsons: Liam and Jude Conine, Hank Duke, and Reilly and Jaxon Wood.He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Fran Conine; and his brothers, Brad and Bill.A visitation for Bruce will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the parlor room (Fellowship Hall entrance) of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.