Augustine CompianAug. 28, 1933 - Sept. 3, 2019Mr. Augustine Compian, age 86, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at Waco Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

