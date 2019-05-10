Latrelle ComerJune 15, 1928 - May 8, 2019Latrelle Comer, age 90, of Gatesville, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Pearl Cemetery.Latrelle was born on June 15, 1928, in Pearl, Texas, to the late Lee and Essie Manning Bynum. She grew up in Pearl and graduated from Pearl High School. She married Amos Comer on August 10, 1951. They resided in Gatesville all of their married lives. She worked at Guaranty Bank & Trust for over 40 years. Her husband preceded her in death on June 23, 2009. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Comer of Waco; son, Monte Comer and wife, Gay, of Gatesville; two grandchildren, Misty Smith and husband, Patrick, Alan Comer and wife, Amy; and two great-grandchildren, Trevor Smith and Teagan Comer.Memorials may be made to the Pearl Community Center, 820 CR 153, Purmela, TX 76566.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
