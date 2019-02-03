Billie CombsDec. 5, 1939 - Feb. 2, 2019Billie Merle McDow Combs, our loving mother, Ganny, Great-Ganny, who always loved and helped other people, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Graveside Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rosemound Cemetery with Dr. Malcolm McDow officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Billie was born December 5, 1939 in Honey Grove, Texas to James L. and Josephine I. McDow. Billie dedicated her life to helping others.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. Combs; two sisters, Betty Hall and Faye Wolf; five brothers, Robert, James, Arthur, Alva and Jack McDow; and one son, Jeffrey Dean.She is survived by three sons, Monty, Aaron, and Vaughn Cooey; one daughter, Terri R. Koon; a sister, Peggy Haddock; a brother, Malcolm McDow; and two very special friends, Dolly and Jessie King.She will forever be cherished in the lives of her children.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

