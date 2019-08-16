Oscar Elling ColwickMarch 27, 1928 - Aug. 13, 2019Oscar Elling Colwick, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be held at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a 10:00 visitation and at 11:00 a service commemorating his life. The family will gather together after the services at the home of Craig and Debbie Colwick.Oscar was born on March 27, 1928 in Clifton, Texas. His parents were Belford and Mabel Josephine Anderson Colwick. He graduated from Cranfills Gap High School (1945), and later joined the Marines, serving in the Pacific after the war. He went on to work for General Tire, A. O. Smith and Lake Air Pools.Oscar married Guinevere Voils on June 3, 1950 in a double ceremony with her sister Barbara and Jessie Mahoney. Oscar enjoyed gardening and playing music. He endeared himself to the community of Pearl while attending First Saturday for many months joining in the fun of playing bluegrass music. While living at Westview Nursing Home he has recently accompanied many musicians playing there and ingratiated himself to all by being loving, kind and very…. very….. funny. A self-taught pianist, he was wildly talented and people tended to stop work when they heard Oscar "jamming".After his parents, Oscar was also preceded in death by his wife, Guinevere Voils Colwick; son, Steve Colwick; great-grandson, Quinn Colwick; and brothers, Ray, Gene and Ferlin.Oscar is survived by his son, Craig Colwick and wife, Debbie; son, Brian Colwick and daughter, Linda Chandler and husband, David.Also surviving are his grandchildren: Laura Mooneyham (Rob), Michael Colwick (Michelle), Valerie Boatright (John Henry), Jason Colwick, Kevin Colwick (Callie), Kathy L'Heureux (Mark), Stephanie Colwick (Adam) and Kristine Blenden (Nick), Chip McCarter (Ashley), Patrick McCarter, and Ben McCarter.He will be missed by his dear niece, Kelly Spoon, nephew, Larry Colwick and special friend, Vicky Byrd.Oscar's legacy continues through 17 great grandchildren and another on the way!The family would like to extend gratitude toward the entire staff at Westview Manor in McGregor. The family at Westview Manor was integral in his happiness and comfort in the last few months. A very special thank you to Bonnie, Nurse Kathy and many many others who embraced this wonderful man and made him feel at home.Memorials honoring Oscar may be made at Wounded Warriors and pearlbluegrass.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
