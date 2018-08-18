Suzanna CollinsJune 6, 1959 - Aug. 16, 2018Suzanna Fuller Collins, 59, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018. A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, at First Baptist Church Chilton. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

