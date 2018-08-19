Suzanna Fuller CollinsJune 6, 1959 - Aug. 16, 2018Suzanna Fuller Collins, 59, of Chilton, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, at First Baptist Church Chilton, 200 Durango St, Chilton. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Suzanna was born, June 6, 1959, to Junior and Joanna (Ellison) Fuller in Waco. She graduated from La Vega High School in 1977. In August of 1977, she met the love her of life, Donnie Collins, at the Hubbard Sale Barn. Shortly thereafter, they were married on July 1, 1978. Suzanna was a long time member of First Baptist Church Chilton.It's hard to use words to describe Suzanna because she was just MORE. She was full of life and wanted to share it with everyone she came in contact with. She loved fiercely and unapologetically. Everyone fell in love with Suzanna. She was either the prettiest girl at the auction barn or the life of the party. Her early years were spent as a rancher's wife while raising their two daughters. She went on to work at Scholastic Book Fairs before finding her passion in real estate. Suzanna had a love for breathing life back into old homes and finding rural gems that had been forgotten.She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Joanna Fuller; in-laws, R.G. and Doris Collins.Suzanna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donnie Collins; daughters, Leigh Anne Plemons and husband, Lawson, Brenn Blackburn and husband, Weston; grandchildren, Presley Jean Plemons, Pace George Plemons, Tristyn Ray Blackburn, Steeley Joanna Blackburn, and Mackee Collins Blackburn; brothers, Jim Fuller and wife, Sherry, Tom Fuller; brother-in-law, Roger Collins; several aunts and uncles; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Chilton, PO Box 506, Chilton, TX 76632.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
