Scot CollinsAug. 5, 1961 - June 30, 2019Dr. Scot Collins, 57, of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A reception with the family will follow in the parlor.Scot Fredrik Collins was born August 5, 1961, in Englewood, Colorado, at the Swedish Hospital to Fred and Dolores Collins. Throughout his childhood he lived in Boulder, Colorado and then Midland, Michigan.At the age of 18 he moved to Waco, Texas to attend Baylor University where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then continued his education at Southwest Texas State in San Marcos. He was accepted into the University of Texas dental program in San Antonio prior to finishing his Bachelor's degree. After graduating, he went to Louisiana State University where he earned his Oral Surgery doctorate. While beginning his career, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Troquille, who he married in 1989. Shortly thereafter, he began practicing Oral Surgery in Waco, and did so until the day of his passing. Scot and Elizabeth had five children, Bridgette, Jana, Tucker, Tanner, and Brock.Scot is survived and loved by his mother, Dolores; two brothers, Jon and Rob and Elizabeth, their children; and grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
