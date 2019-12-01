Roger Dale CollinsAug. 21, 1947 - Nov. 27, 2019Roger Dale Collins, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Waco. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Burial will immediately follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 2, at the funeral home.Roger was born August 21, 1947 to Robert George and Doris Marcel Collins in Waco, Texas. He was raised and spent his life as a cattle rancher and order buyer in Chilton, Texas. Roger served in the National Guard 1967-1973. He served on the Chilton School Board, Chilton Volunteer Fire Department and Chilton Quarterback Club during his life. He was a member of Golinda Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, R.G. and Doris Collins.Roger is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Collins Parker and husband Mark, Natalie Collins Herzog and husband Kevin, Toni Collins Wallin and husband Michael; grandchildren, Haley Herzog, Payton Herzog, Collin Parker; brother, Donnie Collins; mother of his children, Patricia Pieri Collins; along with nieces, and great-nieces and nephews.Pallbearers include Collin Parker, Payton Herzog, Kevin Herzog, Teodoro Gonzales, Tyler DeLeon, and Mike Wallin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie, Collins, Keith Nelson, Russ deCordova, Robbie Thigpen, Mike Davis, and Rael White.Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Providence Hospital ICU and 4 North for their wonderful care. Thank you to Elvira Perez and Rael White Roger's caretakers and friends.In lieu flowers the family wishes memorials be made to Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 537, Chilton, TX 76632.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
