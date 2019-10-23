Myrna CollinsJan. 30, 1937 - Oct. 21, 2019Myrna L. Collins, age 82, of Eddy, Texas went to be with her heavenly father on October 21, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, in Gatesville, Texas. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Gatesville, TX. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24 at the funeral home.

