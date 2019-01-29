John CollinsSept. 25, 1954 - Jan. 22, 2019John B. Collins passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019, at the age of 64. He was born on September 25, 1954, in Colchester, England, and spent his early years in Weeley Heath, Clacton, England before moving to Jersey, Channel Islands and finally to Central Texas which he called home since 1980. He will be remembered for his love of boats and hunting, willingness to always lend a hand, and unfailing sense of humor.John was preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Benmore; mother, Elizabeth Collins; and father, Barry Collins.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Shalee Collins; daughter, Kathryn Maki; sister, Fiona Collins; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and John Taylor; brother and sister-in-law, James and Trish Collins; bonus-mother, Inge (Sysse) Collins; brother-in-law, Garner Benmore; grandchildren, Ethyn Maki, Payton Kinser and Raylee Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished dearly.A gathering in memory of John will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Golinda City Hall.The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Hospice, as they provided the most excellent care and comfort to John and his family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
