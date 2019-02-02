Gary Lynn ColleyMay 2, 1955 - Jan. 27, 2019Gary Lynn Colley passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 2, at Oakwood Cemetery.Gary was born May 2, 1955, in Dallas, Texas, to William Albert Colley and Laura Frances Colley. He attended University High School.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by three brothers, Mike Colley and wife, Cindy, Chris Colley and Steve Colley and wife, Janet; and nieces and nephews; and cousins.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

