Larry ColeyOct. 19, 1952 - Jan. 7, 2019Larry Marvin Coley, 66, of Reisel, Texas, died January 7, 2019 at his home. Graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 19, at Naruna Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, at Sneed Funeral Chapel.He was born October 19, 1952, in Lampasas, Texas, the son of Marvin Ford Coley and Rosa Lee (Stinnett) Coley. Larry graduated from Lampasas High School and later attended and graduated from Tarleton State University with a BBA. He worked in Dallas for a number of years as an analyst. He began driving a truck in the 1990's and lived away from the area. He returned to Texas in 2004 and had been in Reisel for the last 15 years. He loved to play guitars and he loved his friends.Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Glen Coley.He is survived by his two sisters, Janie Edwards of Waco and Diana Akerman of Shawnee, OK.Sneed Funeral ChapelLampasas, TX 76550(512) 556-1183Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
