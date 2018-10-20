Zaye Ruth ColemanJan 23, 1930 - Oct 17, 2018Zaye Ruth Coleman, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 22, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the Funeral Home.Ruth was born, January 23, 1930, in Waco, Texas, to Shipp and Allene Osborn. She married Arthur Coleman on August 7, 1947. She raised her family and lived in Bellmead for almost 70 years. She loved her cats, reading books, crocheting and spending time with her family. She and her sister, Marie, also enjoyed crafting and had several booths together selling dolls and various crafts. She will be remembered for her love of the Lord and her family and being a faithful prayer warrior. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church in her early years then Church of the Open Door in her later years.In January 2015, she became a resident at The Atrium of Bellmead and made many friends there.A special thank you is given to the Staff and Residents of The Atrium who cared for and loved her like family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rebecca; granddaughter, Bridgette Hollingsworth; and sister, Marie Spillman.Survivors include her sons, James Coleman and wife, Audrey Eron, and Michael Coleman and wife, Susan; daughters, Sharon Drysdale and husband, Jim, Judy McCaig and husband, Neal, and Ruth Blosser and husband, James; 25 grandchildren and spouses; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
