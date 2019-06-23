William R. ColemanDec. 20, 1960 - June 19, 2019William R. "Bill" Coleman, 58, of Waco, who recently moved to Rockport, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 19, 2019.Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Rev. James Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Cemetery in China Spring.Thoughts and memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

