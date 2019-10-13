Timothy David ColemanApril 30, 1949 - October 7, 2019Timothy David Coleman, 70, of Moody passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Temple.Funeral services will be held at a later date.He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Sydney, Aurthur, Ray, George and Harley Coleman.Survivors include sisters, Mary E. Pinion of Georgia and Bertie Holdbrook of Moody; brother, James Coleman of Waco; sons, Timothy Dewayne Coleman of Waco, and David Coleman of Waco; and many friends and family.

