Kenneth Coleman, Sr.Nov. 22, 1958 - Sept. 28, 2019Elder Kenneth Coleman, Sr., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 South 12th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com

