Michael ColemanMay 24, 1950 - August 11, 2019Michael Stephen Coleman, 69, of Waco, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. At Michael's request he did not want a memorial service, family is honoring that request.Michael was born on May 24, 1950, in Waco, to Arthur and Zaye Osborn Coleman. Michael worked as a security officer before he retired. Michael is leaving a legacy of love for his Family, Life, and Humor.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rebecca. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Susan; sons, Scott Coleman and wife, Deirdre, Shane Coleman and wife, Farrah, Shipp Coleman and wife, Stephanie; daughters, Staci Kirk and husband, Shane, and Angela Watson; grandchildren, Scott Jr., Lauren, Shyanne, Seth, Shane, Tyler, Toni, Dylan, Elijah, Aleigha, and Gracey; great-grandchildren; Kylah, Noah, and Payzleigh; siblings, James Coleman and wife, Audrey, Sharon Drysdale and husband, Jim, Judy McCaig and husband, Neal, and Ruth Blosser and husband, James; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.