Michael ColemanMay 24, 1950 - August 11, 2019Michael Stephen Coleman, 69, of Waco, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. At Michael's request he did not want a memorial service, family is honoring that request.Michael was born on May 24, 1950, in Waco, to Arthur and Zaye Osborn Coleman. Michael worked as a security officer before he retired. Michael is leaving a legacy of love for his Family, Life, and Humor.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rebecca. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Susan; sons, Scott Coleman and wife, Deirdre, Shane Coleman and wife, Farrah, Shipp Coleman and wife, Stephanie; daughters, Staci Kirk and husband, Shane, and Angela Watson; grandchildren, Scott Jr., Lauren, Shyanne, Seth, Shane, Tyler, Toni, Dylan, Elijah, Aleigha, and Gracey; great-grandchildren; Kylah, Noah, and Payzleigh; siblings, James Coleman and wife, Audrey, Sharon Drysdale and husband, Jim, Judy McCaig and husband, Neal, and Ruth Blosser and husband, James; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

