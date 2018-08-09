Brenda ColemanJan. 1, 1954 - July 4, 2018Brenda was born in Temple, Texas, to Dr. J.A. and Esther Weiss Coleman on New Year's Day in 1954. She died peacefully in Chicago on the Fourth of July, where she had lived and worked for over 30 years. She came in and out of this world with fireworks!Brenda was born in Temple, but her family moved to Waco soon afterwards. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Richfield High School in 1972. While still in Waco, she attended Herring Avenue Methodist Church and was always involved with her family and friends. She loved the outdoors and attended Kamp Kanakuk many summers where one year she was a tribe princess. She also enjoyed skeet shooting with her dad and won the Texas Junior Ladies State Championship in 1971.After high school, Brenda attended Duke University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in English. She became a journalist and her first job as a reporter was in Biddeford, Maine. She worked in Maine until 1982 when she went to work for the Associated Press in Chicago. As a reporter she covered many medical issues, including breaking the Tylenol story in 1982, early in her career. While working in Chicago, she received many awards and much recognition as a Medical Reporter.Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her big brother, James.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary McNabb Coleman; her nephew, Jake Coleman and his daughter, Emily Coleman; niece, Amy Martin and daughter, Ellen Coleman; many cousins and great friends.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 10, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Wayne Williams of First United Methodist Church officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.