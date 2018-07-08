Barbara L. ColemanNov. 1, 1940 - July 7, 2018Barbara Linn Mark Coleman, 77, of Robinson, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in the care of Providence Hospice. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, with Pastor Albert Fuentes, Jr., officiating. A private family burial will follow the service. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service starting at noon.Barbara was born, November 1, 1940, in Marlin, TX, to Carl Linn Mark and Mary Elizabeth Walker Mark. She moved to Norwalk, California, where she met and married the love of her life, Gary Lee Coleman, on May 28, 1958. After a short time in California, they moved back to Texas where they raised their family. Barbara was known for her kind and giving spirit, always the first to the rescue in any crisis. She loved her friends and was always there for support. She was a homemaker until her children were grown and then went immediately into the work force. She was loved and appreciated by all her co-workers. As a couple, Barbara and Gary loved to travel and hang out with their special friends, "The Gang".Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Gary of 35 years; her parents; three sisters; one brother; and one great-grandson.Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tanya Rosas, of Marlin: son, Korey Coleman and wife, Jan, of Robinson; grandchildren, Crystal Zimmerman, Ian Coleman and wife, Megan, and Shelby Rosas and fiancé, Khiry Hill. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Landon Kinsey, Joleigh and Addison Zimmerman, and Hayes and Houston Coleman; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends, and her sweet Precious Pearls friends at MBC.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. E and the staff at Texas Oncology, and to Providence Hospice for their tender, loving care.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX, 76710, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Meadowbrook Baptist Church Precious Pearls Widows Ministry, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
