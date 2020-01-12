Stormy Gale ColeSept. 2, 1975 - Jan. 6, 2020Stormy Gale Cole, 44, of Loudon, Tennessee went home on the wings of the angels with George, Binx and Mable at her side.Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Corsicana.Stormy knew and loved her Lord, animals, books, and Elvis! She was gifted with the love and compassion for working with special needs children and adults.Stormy was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Hardy Cole, Jr.Survivors include her mother, May Frances Cole Carline; two brothers, Stuart Cory Cole and Jim Hardy Cole and wife, Katie; several nieces, nephews and extended family.Heaven is a much more organized, brighter and blessed place now. "Thank you, Lord, for sharing her with us for this short time."Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
