Novey Dee CokerJuly 4, 1931 - Dec. 12, 2019Novey Dee Phillips Coker, 88, of Woodway, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, at Crestview Church of Christ in Woodway, Texas, with Scott Talley officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco.Dee was born on July 4, 1931, in Pendleton, Texas, to Orville Bryant Phillips and Avis Burch Phillips. Dee always said she came into the world with a bang. She graduated from Moody High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. In 1950, she married Bill Coker, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his death in 2007. After her children, Martha and Billy, were born, Dee stayed at home to care for them. She was active in PTA as a room mother. Her hobbies included gardening and activities at church. She loved her roses. After the children were grown, Dee loved spoiling her six grandsons and going to their farm with Bill. She and Bill were blessed with many wonderful friends. She was a member of Crestview Church of Christ for nearly 50 years.Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Billy; parents, Orville and Avis Phillips; and brother, Rex Phillips.Dee is survived by her daughter, Martha Coker Schlegel and husband, Rob, of Mesquite; grandsons, Scott Schlegel of Plano, Steven Schlegel and wife, Jamie, of Frisco, Michael Schlegel and wife, Janet, of Fate, Chad Coker and wife, Marcie, Mark, Ryan and wife, Cathleen, all of Waco; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Nelta Rea of Waco; brother, Frank Phillips and wife, Jodie, of Waco; sister-in-law, Yvonne Phillips, of Waco; Rene Coker Pirkyl of Waco; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Pallbearers will be her six grandsons: Scott Schlegel, Steven Schlegel, Michael Schlegel, Chad Coker, Mark Coker, and Ryan Coker.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Wesley Woods and Providence Hospice for caring for Dee. A special thanks to angels Lupe and Vickie for caring for mom at home. Memorials may be made in Dee's memory to Crestview Church of Christ.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
