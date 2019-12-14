Novey Dee CokerJuly 4, 1931 - December 12, 2019Novey Dee Coker passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, at Crestview Church of Christ, with Minister Scott Talley officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

