Lydia CokerAug. 12, 1927 - July 14, 2019Lydia G. Coker, 91, of Lott, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a Waco Nursing Center. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. The Rev. Cameron Supak officiating. Burial will follow in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.Mrs. Coker was born August 12, 1927, in Marlin, to Walter and Lilly Quandt Glockzin. She graduated from Marlin High School and married James Coker. She was a member of Cedar Springs United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, and one son, James Kenneth Coker.She is survived by three sons, Richard Wayne Coker and wife, Gloria, of Lake Jackson, Dale Lawrence Coker and wife, Ginger, of Lott, and Dwane Lester Coker and wife, Mary, of Lott; three daughters, Jean Marsico and husband, Dale, of Virginia, Margaret Moore and husband, Sam, of Lott, and Wanda Coker and husband, Bruce Walrath, of Woodway; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery or Cedar Springs United Methodist Church.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
