Billy B. CokerJuly 25, 1956 - Oct. 14, 2018Billy "Bill" Bryant Coker, 62, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, October 14, 2018. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, at the funeral home.Bill was born, July 25, 1956, in Temple, TX, to Bill and Novey Dee Phillips Coker. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1974 and went on to MCC and TSTC. He worked for TP&L which later became Oncor for 37 ½ years. Bill loved to farm and raise cattle.Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill Coker.Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Coker; mother, Dee Coker; children, Chad Coker and wife, Marcie, Mark Coker, and Ryan Coker and wife, Cathleen; and their mother, Rene Prikryl; step-son, Bobby Hicks; sister, Martha Schlegel and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Jillie and Jacie Duncan, Caden Coker, and Rawling Coker; along with his nieces, nephews, and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
