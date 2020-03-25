Robert Cohn Mar. 17, 1958 - Mar. 22, 2020 Robert "Clark" Cohn, age 62, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1958, in Marlin, Texas, to Elmer Cohn and Betty Jane Norwood Cohn. He attended school in Marlin and graduated from Marlin High School in 1976. Clark lived most of his adult life in the Dallas area and was in the construction and home remodeling business. Clark had one son, Nicholas Robert Cohn. Clark is survived by his parents, Elmer and Betty Jane Cohn of Reagan; his son, Nick Cohn of Denton; his brother, Jeff Cohn (and wife Bevil); sister, Gail Cohn Woodward, all of Waco; and many nieces and nephews. Clark will be missed by his family and friends, including his life-long friend since grade school, Louis Parsons, half of the "Louis and Clark expedition". The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the American Cancer Society or the Marlin Public Library.

