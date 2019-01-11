Roger A. CogburnJune 7, 1952 - Jan. 7, 2019Roger Allan Cogburn, age 66, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Bros. Paul Collins and Dale Hand officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Roger "Al" was born the first child to Lewis A. and Gladys M. Cogburn in Waco, Texas. He grew up and lived in the Waco area his entire life. At the age of 16, Roger gave his life to God and was a member of the Church of Christ. On June 6, 1981, Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life, Natalie Rice Cogburn. He spent his years working at Coca-Cola, Borden Milk Company, Baylor University, Waco Construction and Sherwin Williams. In his later years, his passion was running the roads hauling mobile homes and working for M. Lipsitz & Company, and driving a semi-truck. There are few towns that Roger hadn't driven to or through, and could quickly tell you what road or exit to take to get there. He was known by many as "Big Al the walking road map". He had many hobbies in life, including buying and selling used farm equipment with his father, camping, fishing, being "Pap-Paw" to his babies. There wasn't ever a stranger that Roger met, and he could often be found driving "the scenic route" in his "2 stack mac with a window in the back."He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Joe Glenn Rice; his brother, Royce "Kim" Cogburn; and his granddaughter, Kynadi Jo'Ann Buzbee.Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Natalie Cogburn of Robinson; son, Glenn Cogburn and wife, Michelle, of Katy, Texas; daughters, Amanda Buzbee and husband, Justin, of Gholson, and Kristin Randall and husband, Claude, of Robinson; grandchildren, Courtney Glover, Kade, Kooper and Kamy Buzbee, and Austin and Hunter Randall; sister, Sue Cogburn; mother-in-law, Anna Rice; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Debbie Rice, Debbie Jo Rice, and Dianna and David Churchman; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be his nephews, Chris, Weston, Trevor, Brad and Braylen Cogburn, Shayne Rice, and cousins, Ray Cogburn and Randy Broseh. Honorary pallbearers are his sons-in-law and grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff at The Atrium of Bellmead and especially Bridgett and Mike for the outstanding care and love he received.The family will meet 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, for a meal at QBI, 712 South Robinson Drive.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have memorials made to the Kynadi Buzbee Memorial Livestock Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made at any branch of First National Bank of Central Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.