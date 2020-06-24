Evelyn F. Coffee
Dec. 5, 1935 - Jun. 20, 2020
Mrs. Evelyn Frances Coffee, 84, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rosary will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, Waco, Texas, with the Very Rev. Edward Karasek and the Rev. Joseph Geleney as Co-Celebrants. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 5:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. So there might be a short waiting period, and personal masks are required.
Mrs. Coffee was born on December 5, 1935, in Marlin, Texas, to Frank and Maggie (Bielomwicz) Woycheshin. She attended local schools, and met the love of her life, Carl Coffee, and they were married on December 23, 1955, for 64 wonderful years. They reared four beautiful children, and she worked for a local manufacturing company for 19 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Floyd Woycheshin and wife, Dolores; brothers-in-law, Edmond Coffee and wife, Doris, George Coffee and wife, Flo, and Cecil Coffee; sister-in-law, Mary Zeman.
Mrs. Coffee is survived by her loving husband; daughters, Debby Anderson and husband, David, and Carla Coffee and friend, Sandra Long; sons, Ray Coffee, Paul Coffee, Sr. and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Ty Coffee and wife, Joan, Paul Coffee, Jr., and Ivy Coffee; great-grandchildren, Tia and Jayden Coffee; brother, Bill Woycheshin and wife, Dorothy; sisters-in-law, Janie Coffee and Marilyn Coffee; and brother-in-law, Bob Zeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Anderson and Steve Gilmore.
Active Pallbearers are Mark Zeman, Dale Zeman, Doug Woycheshin, Billy Woycheshin, Joaquin Jimenez, and Floyd Woycheshin, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please note that all regulatory requirements, including mask usage and social distancing will be strictly observed.
Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.