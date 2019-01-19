Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * TIMING...THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST SUSTAINED WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST HIGHWAYS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL BE IN THE 20S AND 30S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&