Clara Margaret CockrellSept. 21, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2019Clara Margaret Cockrell passed away on December 3, 2019 in Lubbock. We will celebrate her life of 89 years at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel, with a reception to follow. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.Ms. Cockrell was born in Girard, Texas, September 21, 1930, to George M. Darden and Clara Darden. She attended McMurray College in Abilene and married Benjamin H. Cockrell on December 24, 1950.Cheta, as she was known by her family, is survived by three children: son, Dana Cockrell of Collierville, TN; daughter, Cathy Cockrell of Dallas; and son, Joe Cockrell of Lubbock. She is also survived by her sister, Bess Pickron of Murfreesboro, TN; and brother, Jim Darden, of Pine Bluff, WY; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ben; daughter, Jannifer; and an infant daughter, Donna Benice.Margaret was a gracious lady of Texas. She travelled extensively with her husband and was an avid reader. She also loved watching sports and movies, but her true passion was giving to the Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas, as well as to the Texas Boys Ranch.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, Texas 76708.Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers6025 82nd StLubbock TX 79424(806) 698-8085
