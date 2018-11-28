Benjamin H. CockrellMay 15, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2018Benjamin H. Cockrell, of Lubbock, passed away on November 26, 2018. A private gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock.He was born in 1930, in Fort Worth. On December 26, 1950, Ben married Margaret Darden. He graduated from McMurry College in Abilene in 1951 and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. In 1953, he joined Diamond Shamrock Corp. In 1959, he began a long and distinguished career with Texas Farm Bureau. He retired as Associate Director of Sales for the state of Texas in 1994. After retirement Mr. Cockrell enjoyed raising cattle on his ranch in Crawford, Texas. He and Margaret moved to Lubbock in 2015 to be near children and grandchildren.Mr. Cockrell was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. A.B. and Agnes Cockrell; infant daughter, Donna Benice; and daughter, Jannifer Cockrell. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Cockrell of Lubbock; son, Dana Cockrell of Collierville, TN; daughter, Cathy Moore of Dallas, TX; and son, Joe Cockrell of Lubbock. He is also survived by his sisters, Sarah Moya of Loveland, Colorado, and Becky Shiverdacker of Virginia.Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designer6025 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79424(806) 789-9843Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.