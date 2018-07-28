William Troy CochrumAug. 17, 1937 - July 25, 2018William Troy Cochrum, 80, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Union Cemetery near Freestone. Brother Scott Matthews will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, prior to service at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague, before going in procession to Union Cemetery.Troy was born, August 17, 1937, in Teague, Texas, to William Garnett and Lois Viola Christian Cochrum. He grew up in Teague and graduated from Teague High School in 1955. He graduated from Baylor University with a business degree in 1958. After graduating from Baylor, Troy served three years in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy, Troy was a partner in the Fitzhugh and Company insurance agency until his retirement at the age of 42. Upon retiring from the insurance business, he began ranching full time on the Cochrum family land in Freestone County, Texas, which he continued to do until his death. Troy was an avid fisherman, hunter and family man as well.He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Lois Cochrum of Teague.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Venable Cochrum of Waco; children, Garnett Clayton Cochrum of Waco, Jamie Cochrum Smith and fiancé, Scott Beard, of Kingwood, and Donald Griffin and wife, Shelli, of Athens; grandchildren, Dylan Dean Cochrum and fiancée, Justina O'Connell of Donie, Ty Allen Rawls of Donie, Travis Clay Cochrum of Teague, Jesse Eldridge Beard of Kingwood, and Samantha Kristine Griffin of Athens; great-granddaughter, Harper Mary Cochrum of Donie; and brother, Durwood Cochrum and wife, Billie Ann, of North Richland Hills; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.Troy made an indelible impression on any and everyone who was ever privileged enough to know him. He will be missed by so many. Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Griffin, Chad Smith, Scott Beard, Dylan Cochrum, Travis Cochrum and Ty Rawls.Memorials may be made in Troy's memory to the charity or entity of your choice.Please visit our website at www.bowersfuneralhome.net to sign the memorial guestbook or to leave a message for the family.Bowers Funeral HomeTeague, Texas 75860254-739-2511Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
