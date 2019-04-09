Marie CobbsMarch 12, 1935 - April 4, 2019Marie Cobbs, 84, of Waco, passed away April 4, 2019, in her sleep at the Ridgecrest Retirement Center in Waco, Texas. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX.Marie worked in the school system as a Secretary/Assistant for 45 plus years at Trona ISD In Trona, CA and McLennan Community College in Waco, TX where she then retired from MCC after 20 plus years. Marie was also highly involved in being a volunteer for MDA for years and was also voted Volunteer of the Year. Marie never met a stranger. She was very proud of her family and swore she was going to live until she was 92, well she didn't quite make it, but she lived one heck of a life.She is survived by two children, Nikki Hood and husband, Jeff Hood and of Quinlan, TX and Bruce Beall and wife, Missy Beall of Waco. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jeremy Beall, Jodi Beall, Kenna Hood, Meagan De La Pena and husband, German De La Pena and Halee Beall; along with four great-grandchildren.Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mike Beall.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
