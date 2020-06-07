Robert Cobb Sept. 24, 1966 - May 17, 2020 Robert H. Cobb, 53, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX. He was born on September 24, 1966, to Marilyn and Harold Cobb in Waco, TX. Robert was a happy child and soon developed a passion for tennis. He was a great player, one of the youngest on the junior high traveling team. He won many tournaments and grew into a handsome young man. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1985. After graduation, he joined his father in the convenience store business in Waco. Robert managed the Snapee Convenience Store on China Springs Road until it was sold in 2015. Robert is survived by his mother, Marilyn Taylor of San Angelo; and sister, Rebecca Harrell of Scottsdale, AZ. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Harold Cobb; and sister, Linda Uhr. Robert had many friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A graveside service was held on May 22 at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo.

