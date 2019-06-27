Clydell L. CobbJune 20, 1927 - June 20, 2019Clydell L. Cobb passed away June 20, 2019 on his 92 birthday. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rosemound. A Wake will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

